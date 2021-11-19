Silambam artistes ecstatic as govt offers 3% job quota

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Performers of Silambam have welcomed the announcement of the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday, that the game is eligible for the three per cent sports quota, for recruitment to identified posts in government departments and public sector undertakings.

According to the G.O, an upper age limit of 40 years has been set for the reservation for the posts in the government departments. Silambam has also been included as one of the sports disciplines for consideration under the sports quota for admission into professional courses like medicine, engineering, law, etc. Also, postgraduate diploma, diploma and certificate courses in Silambam have been included in the curriculum of the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University.

Regarded as the traditional martial art of Tamils developed centuries ago, Silambattam or Silambam or Silambu, has thousands of practitioners across the State and has spread to other parts of the country as well. Its mention in ancient palm leaf texts of Chera, Chola and Pandiya eras attest to its antiquity. The defensive methods part of Silambam, such as Adimurai and Adithadi, still exist in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Master Mariappan of ‘Barathi Silambatta Kazhagam’ was all praise for the government’s initiative. “This is music for ears of Silambu performers as they can now be eligible for government employment. Apart from protecting the ancient martial art, this step will encourage more people to take up the sport. Actually, this has come too late as the ancient sport is getting recognition from its own State only now. However, it is good that the government has taken steps to promote the game at least now,” he said.

Mariappan added that legendary 18th century freedom fighters such as Polygar (Palaiyakkarar) king Kattabomman, his brother Umathurai and Chinna Maruthu were well-versed in Silambam. In the 19th century, the sport was banned by the British, who feared it could be used by those revolting against them in the quest for freedom.

P Muniasamy, who runs the Muthu Silambu Koodam at Siluvaipatti here, learnt Silambu from his father Petchimuthu. He said the State’s order has recognised the importance of the prehistoric martial art developed by Tamils. “Apart from being a martial art that enables a single person to defend against attacks by multiple persons, it is a great fitness programme. From martial art, it will now become a professional sport,” he said.

Recently, the Union government had included Silambam under the component of ‘promotion of inclusiveness through sports’ of the New Khelo India Scheme. The Sports Authority of India was also requested to promote Silambam along with other indigenous games.

(With inputs from Chennai)

