Tamil Nadu: Nine dead, nine others injured in house collapse at Vellore's Pernambut

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Nine died and nine others were injured in a house collapse at Pernambut in Vellore early on Friday morning. The deceased include five women and four children. Preliminary probe revealed the identities of the deceased as Misba Fathima, Aneesa Begam, Roohi Naz, Kouser, Thanzeela, Afira, Mannula, Thamed and Afra.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Gudiyatham Government Hospital and Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai.

Gudiyatham Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S Dhananjeyan, who was on the spot overseeing the search operation, told The New Indian Express, "The house located in Pernambut Town collapsed to the ground at around 6.30am. The street was flooded by waist-deep water. Due to inundation, a few neighbours spent their night on the house terrace in a small room. The family was staying on the ground floor."

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel launched a search operation. They rescued nine members from the rubbles and the search is underway, the RDO said. District collector P. Kumaravel Pandian took stock of the situation and inquired at the hospital.

Expressing grief over the death of nine persons, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a financial assistance of Rs. Five lakh each to the bereaved families. Rs.50,000 each will be given to those who have suffered injuries.

WATCH |