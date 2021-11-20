STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cheating cases: Two former AIADMK ministers get relief from arrest

Hearing the anticipatory bail applications, Justice M Nirmal Kumar on Friday gave the relief.

Published: 20th November 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court gave relief from arrest for two former ministers of AIADMK, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji and V Saroja, by directing the police not to arrest them until Wednesday in connection with the job racketing cases filed against them.Hearing the anticipatory bail applications, Justice M Nirmal Kumar on Friday gave the relief.

Former Dairy Development Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji is facing police action in two cases, related to collecting money by promising government jobs  along with three others, and criminal intimidation. The job racketing case was filed by the district crime branch (DCB) of the district police in Virudhnagar following a complaint lodged by his alleged former associate Vijay Nallathambi. He has claimed that the minister had taken 

Rs 3 crore but did not arrange for jobs.

Similarly, Bhalaji’s former Cabinet colleague Saroja, who was then minister for Social Welfare and Nutritious Meals Programme, was also given the relief until Wednesday.The FIR against her was registered by the DCB in Namakkal following a complaint lodged by one of her relatives that she collected Rs 76.25 lakh by promising jobs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court KT Rajenthra Bhalaji V Saroja AIADMK
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp