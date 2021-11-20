Cheating cases: Two former AIADMK ministers get relief from arrest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court gave relief from arrest for two former ministers of AIADMK, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji and V Saroja, by directing the police not to arrest them until Wednesday in connection with the job racketing cases filed against them.Hearing the anticipatory bail applications, Justice M Nirmal Kumar on Friday gave the relief.

Former Dairy Development Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji is facing police action in two cases, related to collecting money by promising government jobs along with three others, and criminal intimidation. The job racketing case was filed by the district crime branch (DCB) of the district police in Virudhnagar following a complaint lodged by his alleged former associate Vijay Nallathambi. He has claimed that the minister had taken

Rs 3 crore but did not arrange for jobs.

Similarly, Bhalaji’s former Cabinet colleague Saroja, who was then minister for Social Welfare and Nutritious Meals Programme, was also given the relief until Wednesday.The FIR against her was registered by the DCB in Namakkal following a complaint lodged by one of her relatives that she collected Rs 76.25 lakh by promising jobs.