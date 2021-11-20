Custodial torture: Tribal man shifted to Chengalpattu GH

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: After a Kuravar tribal, Saktivel suffered chest pain during custody at Ulundurpet sub-jail on Thursday, police took him to Chengalpattu government hospital for neurological ailments from Mundiyambakkam GH in Villupuram on Friday.

Sakthivel was first sent to Ulundurpet GH on Thursday evening then shifted to Villupuram, and was again taken to Chengalapattu, leaving his family members distressed. Chinasalem police took custody of three Kuravar tribals for several theft offences from 2020 and 2021, on Wednesday after an alleged two days of custodial torture forcing the men to sign up for the pending theft cases.

The men confessed police torture under custody to the Judicial Magistrate at Kallakurichi JM -1 court and were remanded at the Ulundurpet sub-jail. However, Sakthivel who was allegedly secured by the police on Tuesday morning from his house at Kongarapalayam, was brutally assaulted by the police, his wife Kasturi alleged. However, DSP V Rajalakshmi told TNIE all reports were normal except for his neck as Sakthivel claimed to have pain on the back of his neck.