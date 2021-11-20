Heavy rains: Over 600 evacuated to relief camps in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As Puducherry continued to receive heavy downpour, over 600 persons were evacuated to relief camps, 109 houses were damaged and the bridge across Sankarabarani on Puducherry-Villupuram NH was closed to traffic after the bridge was flooded with river water. Puducherry received rainfall of 18.8 cm and its suburbs, Thirukannur - 25.3 cm, Pathukannu - 19 cm and Bahour- 13.4 cm in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Friday.

As a result of heavy rainfall and the release of water from Veedur Dam to the tune of 40,000 cusecs, several low lying areas have been inundated and people from the affected area were moved to safe shelters, said District Collector Purva Garg, adding that so far, as many as 610 people have been evacuated to relief from rural areas and sheltered at relief camps as rain waters flooded their homes and colonies.

Apart from this, 20 families were rescued from Ariyapalayam, more than 55 families were rescued from Arachikuppam and Kumudha medu village in Bahour Commune. Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and the CM visited the rainfall-affected areas in Pillaichavady and NR Nagar (Edaiyarpalayam).Meanwhile, major tanks in Puducherry such as Bahour and Ossudu filled to its full capacity and excess water is being released.

Holiday declared for educational institutions

Chennai: District collector of Kancheepuram has declared holiday for all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, on Saturday as a precautionary measure due to heavy rain lash in the last two days. In Chengalpattu, only schools will be closed. Meanwhile, Thiruvallur Collector declared holiday only for govt schools where flood relief camps are functioning.