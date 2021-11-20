Offline semester exam after Jan 20: K Ponmudi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The offline semester examination for all the colleges would begin after January 20, said Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi on Friday. Examination for college students, including engineering, arts and science colleges and polytechnic, have been postponed by two months to give them more time to prepare for the offline mode. While making the announcement, the minister pointed out the government granted two-month time to the students to prepare themselves. He also said that cases registered against the protesting students would be cancelled