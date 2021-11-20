STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Offline semester exam after Jan 20: K Ponmudi

While making the announcement, the minister pointed out the government granted two-month time to the students to prepare themselves.

Published: 20th November 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Madhav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The offline semester examination for all the colleges would begin after January 20, said Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi on Friday. Examination for college students, including engineering, arts and science colleges and polytechnic, have been postponed by two months to give them more time to prepare for the offline mode. While making the announcement, the minister pointed out the government granted two-month time to the students to prepare themselves. He also said that cases registered against the protesting students would be cancelled

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Ponmudi
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp