STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Recognition for private schools only for three years

The order said as regards to the private schools, which have already been granted permanent recognition, shall continue to have that recognition.

Published: 20th November 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The recent Government Order (G.O.) of the School Education Department announcing that private schools will be given recognition only for three years in the future has evoked mixed responses from private schools management and teachers. While some feel the move will help in ensuring better safety and management of schools, some others feel the tedious process of getting recognition every three years would make the school management suffer. 

"To get recognition in every three years, you have to do so much paperwork which is quite tedious and tiring. From safety to sanitation, you have to get so many clearances and a lot of time will get wasted in the process, " said the principal of a private school in Chennai.

"The government can instead conduct an inspection after a certain stipulated time frame and if the officials find any fault, they can reject the recognition," suggested the principal of another Chennai-based school. Management of small schools claimed that they would be more affected as they did not have a big administrative team to take care of all the clearances. "Even if our infrastructure is good and we have all norms in place, we have to do a lot of paperwork to get the approval," said an official of a private school. 

The School Education Department issued the G.O. as after the issuance of the order to permanently recognise private schools, a number of incidents took place concerning school buildings and classrooms infrastructure of schools, endangering the safety of the children.Supporting  the order, Tamil Nadu Teachers' Association president P K Ilamaran said, "It is necessary to give recognition every three years as in this duration, infrastructure in many schools deteriorate and they don't bother to fix them." 

The order said as regards to the private schools, which have already been granted permanent recognition, shall continue to have that recognition. However, they should furnish the certificate and duly renew it. Failing to submit the certificates will entail withdrawal of permanent recognition, added the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp