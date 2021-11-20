Repeal of farm laws: Leaders want cases against farmers withdrawn

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political parties and farmers’ associations have welcomed the decision of the Central government to withdraw the three farm laws at the centre of prolonged protests by farmers. But they have called upon the Centre to also fulfil the other demands of the farmers who have been agitating for a year and repeal legislations like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well.

Welcoming the decision to repeal the three legislations, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a statement here, said the DMK has been opposing these legislations consistently right from their introduction and even filed a case before the Supreme Court. While the previous AIADMK regime had stoutly supported these legislations, the DMK government had adopted a resolution against the laws in the State Assembly in August.

Stalin demanded that the Centre hold talks with the agitating farmers and heed to their demands. While providing financial assistance to them, the government should withdraw cases registered against them. “Above all, the Centre should come forward to repeal legislations like CAA,” he added.

Talking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam general secretary P Shanmugam said the agitating farmers had taken the right decision to not give up their protest accepting just the repeal of the three farmer-related legislations. “The Central government should withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill and enact legislation to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produces above 50 per cent of cultivation cost.They should also repeal anti-labour legislations and strengthen the public distribution system, since these are among the demands of the protesting farmers.”

All India Kisan Keth Mazdoor Sanghatan (AIKKMS) has congratulated the farmers and paid homage to the farmers who had laid down their lives during the agitation. However, the AIKKMS too pointed out that the Centre was yet to announce that the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 would be given up. Also, the government did not give any guarantee for procuring all agriculture products at prices 50 per cent more than the cultivation cost. The cases foisted against the agitating farmers across the country are yet to be withdrawn. Also, the Modi government should provide compensation to the families of farmers who lost their lives during the agitation, it said.

Thamizh Desiya Periyakkam president P Maniarasan said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has taken the right decision to give up the agitation only after the repeal of these legislations in Parliament. Referring to the announcement of the Prime Minister, that a new committee would be formed to study the steps to be taken for the welfare of farmers, he expressed apprehension that the three farmer-related laws might be reproduced as sugar-coated pills through this committee.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, TNCC president KS Alagiri, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, Naam Thamizhar Katchi leader Seeman and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran too welcomed the decision.

‘BENEFICIAL LAWS’

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said the Centre announced the repeal since the it could not make a section of farmers realise the benefits of these three legislations