Soil restrictions muddy the water for TN potters

Published: 20th November 2021 05:17 AM

Good demand for lamps owing to the Karthigai Deepam festival has failed to lift the spirts of potters | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The bright earthen karthigai lamps around fail to spread the shine on the potters in the district, for the artisans have no permission to extract soil. Unlike last year when the pandemic ate into their sales, the potters said this Karthigai festival they managed to sell many lamps. 

“But the real trouble is in hiding. We managed this time with the soil that we stocked a year ago at Karukurichi Potters Cooperative Industrial Society near Cheranmahadevi and Kurichi Potters Cooperative Industrial Society in the city. Now, we have just enough stock of soil to make lamps for the upcoming Pongal festival. But after that, we don’t know what will happen,” they said.

Former head of Karukurichi society and current member, Arumugam, said the soil required for making lamps and pots is taken from the centre of pond. “The soil will lose its texture and will become useless if it is kept for a long period,” he said. 

Another member of Kurichi society said if the restrictions continue, they will be left with no soil after six months. “When approached, the officials are reluctant to give us permission to extract soil. We want the government to address the issue at the earliest and give us permission to extract the soil after the rains,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the officials concerned said the potters attached to the society could approach Khadi department with the required documents.

“Their petition will be forwarded to the Mines department. It’s the Collector who has to give the final approval. The restriction is being imposed to curb the rampant sand mining,” they added.

