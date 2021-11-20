Student strength takes a hit after Ariyalur school fails to walk the talk on improving infrastructure

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Student strength at this Panchayat Union Primary School in Kuzhumur village has taken a hit after the management has failed to walk the talk. Before reopening the school, the management had promised parents that basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets and infrastructure would be improved. Teachers and youth had also went around the villages asking people to admit their wards to the school, and put up banners explaining government benefits and schemes. Believing the words, parents had admitted their children to the school. It is said the admission tripled after 20 years this year.

However after the school reopened, the parents were disappointed on finding that no development was made. Irked by this, many parents have started shifting their children to private schools.

The Panchayat Union Primary School in Kuzhumur village of Sendurai Union has been operating since 1935. A total of 76 students, including 50 newly-admitted students, from Classes 1 to 5 study here. The school has a teacher and a headmaster. It has two toilets.

Speaking to TNIE, P Amutha Kannan, a youth said, "A few years ago, the government decided to close the school due to poor enrolment. But due to diligence of the teachers the decision was abandoned. Then, youth along with the teachers went on door-to-door campaigns to increase enrolment. Trusting the promises, many parents enrolled their children." He added, "Three months ago, we petitioned with Chidambaram MP, Ariyalur Collector and Chief Educational Officer demanding basic facilities for the school before the school reopens. But so far no action has been taken. Frustrated parents are shifting their children to private schools. It shattered our hard work."

P Velmurugan, a parent of two students said, "When it rains, water enters the classroom as the roof of the building is damaged. Also, apart from water tank, there is no other source for drinking water. Even this can be managed, but the toilets are unusable. So I decided to move my two kids to a private school."

When contacted, a senior education official said, "We are not aware of the issue. We will inspect and check."