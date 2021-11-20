Three washed away in Palar river

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people were washed away in the Palar river after the Kaveripakkam reservoir in Vellore was opened due to incessant rain.On Friday Karunakaran (53), a municipal pump operator from Chinnaiyan kulam in Kancheepuram district, was walking towards the motor room alongside the river. The motor room was near a causeway about a kilometre from the Palar bridge.

“He slipped and fell into the water and was washed away,” said the police officer. The video of the incident went viral.

Earlier on Thursday, Pachaiappan (31) and Santhosh (30), residents of Perumbakkam village in Kancheepuram district had gone to work in a private company in Cheyyar. “A causeway near their house was overflowing and the duo attempted to cross it upon their return. Half way into the causeway, the duo slipped and fell,” said the police. While Santhosh managed to hold on to a concrete structure, Pachaiappan was washed away.

Meanwhile, an 85-year-old woman, who went near the river to attend nature’s call, was also washed away on Thursday evening and her body was fished out on Friday morning near Irumbulichery.

Missing kid’s body found after three days

The fire and rescue department personnel on Friday recovered the body of Harish, who was washed away by the Cooum river at Saidapet on Wednesday. The body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for autopsy. According to Saidapet police, Harish and his friend Santhosh had gone to the Cooum river behind the YMCA grounds on Wednesday to see fish. Both got into the river and began struggling. A woman rescued Santhosh, but he died later.

Two bodies recovered

Chennai: Police recovered the body of a male from the Cooum river on Thursday. The deceased, Deivasigamani (70), was missing for the last three days. Police also recovered another body of a male from the surplus water canal at the Amullaivoyal ground bridge section. Police said the deceased person could be a North Indian youth who was spotted fishing in the canal a few days ago