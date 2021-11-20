STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three washed away in Palar river

The fire and rescue department personnel on Friday recovered the body of Harish, who was washed away by the Cooum river at Saidapet on Wednesday.

Published: 20th November 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people were washed away in the Palar river after the Kaveripakkam reservoir in Vellore was opened due to incessant rain.On Friday Karunakaran (53), a municipal pump operator from Chinnaiyan kulam in Kancheepuram district, was walking towards the motor room alongside the river. The motor room was near a causeway about a kilometre from the Palar bridge.

“He slipped and fell into the water and was washed away,” said the police officer. The video of the incident went viral.

Earlier on Thursday, Pachaiappan (31) and Santhosh (30), residents of Perumbakkam village in Kancheepuram district had gone to work in a private company in Cheyyar. “A causeway near their house was overflowing and the duo attempted to cross it upon their return. Half way into the causeway, the duo slipped and fell,” said the police. While Santhosh managed to hold on to a concrete structure, Pachaiappan was washed away.

Meanwhile, an 85-year-old woman, who went near the river to attend nature’s call, was also washed away on Thursday evening and her body was fished out on Friday morning near Irumbulichery.

Missing kid’s body found after three days

The fire and rescue department personnel on Friday recovered the body of Harish, who was washed away by the Cooum river at Saidapet on Wednesday. The body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for autopsy. According to Saidapet police, Harish and his friend Santhosh had gone to the Cooum river behind the YMCA grounds on Wednesday to see fish. Both got into the river and began struggling. A woman rescued Santhosh, but he died later. 

Two bodies recovered

Chennai: Police recovered the body  of a male from the Cooum river on Thursday. The deceased, Deivasigamani (70), was missing for the last three days. Police also recovered another body of a male from the surplus water canal at the Amullaivoyal ground bridge section. Police said the deceased person could be a North Indian youth who was spotted fishing in the canal a few days ago

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palar river Chennai
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp