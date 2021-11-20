STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN govt to seek more funds from Centre for relief and restoration work in rain-hit areas

Addressing a press conference, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said the government had already submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking Rs 2,629.29 crore

People wade through rain water in Porur on Thursday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Saturday said that the state government would be seeking more financial assistance from the Union government towards relief and restoration works since more districts are being affected by heavy rains.  

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said the government had already submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking Rs 2,629.29 crore (Rs 2,079.86 crore towards permanent restoration works and Rs 549.63 crore towards temporary relief works).

There are reports from the districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Kanyakumari district about more damages caused by rains. As such, the government would make additional demands before the Union government.

The minister further said the seven-member inter-ministerial team will be arriving in Chennai on Sunday afternoon. The team would be divided into four groups. On November 22, the first group would visit the districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram. On the same day, another part of the team will visit Kanyakumari.

Another group would visit Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur on November 23. On the same day, the fourth group would be visiting the districts of Vellore and Ranipet. The minister said the central team is likely to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin on November 24 for a wrap-up meeting.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration Phanindra Reddy and Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant will be coordinators of the teams.  The District Collectors concerned will decide the itinerary of the teams. Farmers' associations, MPs and MLAs have been requested to meet the members of the central team and explain the damages caused by the rains to them in detail.

