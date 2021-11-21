STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Flooded Palar river sparks fears among residents

Crops inundated, many marooned after discharge of 1,04,054 cusecs

Published: 21st November 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

People gather to watch the Palar river in spate | s dinesh

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: The Palar River in Vellore is witnessing massive flooding, with the discharge of 1,04,054 cusecs in the early hours of Friday, the highest in recorded history. The water recordings at the Palar Anaicut Dam, built across the river near Walajah in Ranipet, showed that the flow crossed one lakh cusecs around 5.40 am. In the wake of heavy rains, Palar is in full spate in the combined Vellore district —Vellore, Ranipet, and Tirupattur — and in neighbouring States AP and Karnataka.

According to a Public Works Department (PWD) officer, “About 98,000 cusecs were discharged from the dam in 1991, the most in the last three decades. After 2000, the maximum discharge of 40,190 cusecs, was recorded last year. But this year, the flow touched 1,04,054 cusecs before gradually reducing to 91,256 cusecs on Friday evening.” The river’s current flow capacity is 1,70,000 cusecs, the officer added.

The swollen river sparked fears among residents in low-lying areas. Due to the floods, hundreds of people were marooned. A handful of locals were washed away, and some drowned. Thousands of acres of farmlands were inundated, damaging crops ready for harvest. 

Thenpennai inundates 60 villages, 100 other areas
Cuddalore: After the Thenpennai River in Cuddalore rose to 1.2 lakh cusecs, water inundated 60 villages and over 100 residential areas  in Cuddalore. The areas on the banks of the river spanning the from district border Arasur to the estuary at Thazhanguda were affected. Following heavy rains over the past few weeks in the river’s catchment areas at Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts, the level in Thenpennai rose. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palar river Vellore
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp