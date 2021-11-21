MLA, minister and SP save life of policeman in Thiruvallur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The timely help from an MLA, a minister, and the Thiruvallur Superintendent of Police (SP) reportedly saved the life of a policeman, after he collapsed while on duty during the Karthigai Deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai.

Chidambaram (55), a Special Sub Inspector of Police in Thiruvallur, was on bandobast duty in Thiruvannamalai near the temple premises. On Thursday afternoon, Chidambaram collapsed and became unconscious. Constable Aruldoss said he had to be rushed to Chennai, and they were able to take him from Tiruvannamalai and get him admitted in Chennai in 2.5 hours.