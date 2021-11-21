Panchayat president abducts, assaults government doctor

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Ottapidaram panchayat president was arrested on Saturday on charges of abducting a doctor from Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) and assaulting him. The doctor is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to sources, the victim, P Murugaperumal of Thirukazhukunram in Chengalpattu district, was abducted by panchayat president Elayaraja, who is also the DMK secretary for Ottapidaram union, around 1.30 pm on Thursday from the hospital premises in a car.

Along with two others, Elayaraja took Murugaperumal to an undisclosed location and beat him up with wooden sticks and iron weapons till 6 pm. The doctor was then shifted to another location near Ottapidaram, where he was tortured for one more hour.