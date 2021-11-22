STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call for measures to prevent sloth bear intrusion in Nilgiris

Though sloth bears have not done any extensive damage, the villagers are spending sleepless nights and approached the forest department.

The daroji sloth bear sanctuary in Ballari protects several mammals at the world heritage site of Hampi

For representational purposes (Photo | Tharangini Bala, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Residents of Uyilatti village in the Kattabettu forest range in Nilgiris district demanded the forest department officials to take steps to prevent the frequent intrusion of a sloth bear and her two cubs. Sources said the sloth family has been taking has been taking shelter near a bakery and a grocery shop  at night.

Though these sloth bears have not done any extensive damage, the villagers are spending sleepless nights and approached the forest department. Meanwhile, the Nilgiris forest division officials have decided to raise awareness on sloth bear behaviour by engaging members of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation (WNCT) Trust.

WNCT founder N Sadiq Ali said, “If the residents start dumping garbage out in the open, it will definitely attract wild animals. There are incidents where bears search for food in garbage even though they eat fruits.” He further said they would show videos and explain the animals’ behaviour and request residents to coexist with the sloth bears.

