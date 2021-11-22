Death caused by negligence or a case of murder? Karur police on the lookout for a vehicle that knocked down and killed a motor vehicle inspector

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A motor vehicle inspector was knocked down and killed by a speeding vehicle when he tried to flag down the four-wheeler standing in the middle of the road in Karur district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as N Kanagaraj (57), a native of Erode district, who was attached to the flying squad.

He was carrying out vehicle checks at Vengakalpatti junction when tragedy struck him on the Tiruchi-Karur National Highway.

Local people rushed him to a hospital but he could not be saved.

Thanthonimalai police have registered a case for causing death by negligence. Special teams have been formed to trace the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled Kanagaraj's death and announced Rs 50 lakh compensation to the bereaved family from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund.