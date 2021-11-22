Farmers demand relief for rain-affected crops

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUCHY/MAYILADUTHURAI: Though rains have subsided in Tamil Nadu, the delta districts are slowly finding their way back to normalcy after the heavy downpour. Farmers in Thanjavur at a grievance redressal meeting on Saturday demanded a compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre for completely damaged crops and Rs 10,000 per acre to re-transplant young crops affected by the rains.

AKR Ravichander of Ammayagaram said, As the farmers have spent around Rs 14,000 per acre, the government should pay compensation of at least Rs 10,000 per acre, he added. He also pointed out the unavailability of zinc Sulphate and the need to revive the inundated crops and sought the supply of and sought supply of it at 50 per cent subsidy.

Meanwhile, in Tiruchy, the banana leaf trade took a major hit after the rains. Farmers said the leaf trade has dropped by 30 per cent. The Horticulture Department has advised farmers to take measures to save their crops from waterlogging. M Mathialagan, district president of Banana Leaf Traders Association, said, “The excessive water in the fields has caused the leaves to be affected with yellowing and rains has also damaged them.”

In Mayiladuthurai, as water levels were rising in the Kollidam River, revenue officials on Sunday alerted people near the river to move. Over 3,500 chickens died in a flood at a private poultry farm near Perambalur on Saturday night after rains lashed the district.

Meanwhile in Villupuram, the bridge across Malataaru, eroded after rains flooded it, leaving three villages deserted. The villages — Thirupachanur, Thalavanur, and Kuchipalayam — were left deserted as transport to them were stopped due to the flood.

While in Cuddalore, nearly 22,750 acres were inundated after water from Thenpennai River entered farmlands. According to agriculture department source, crops including black gram, corn, cotton, vegetables and fruits were damaged. This number may increase after a full inspection, sources added.

(With inputs from Villupuram and Cuddalore)