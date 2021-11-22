STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Goat in custody keeps Kovai police busy

The cops allegedly recovered the animal when it was being stolen, and are now trying hard to find its owner by sending WhatsApp messages with a voice note and a picture of the goat.

Published: 22nd November 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

goat

Goat udner police protection

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Karamadai police have a unique problem. There’s a goat in their possession they don’t really want. The cops allegedly recovered the animal when it was being stolen, and are now trying hard to find its owner — so hard that they’re sending WhatsApp messages with a voice note and photo of the goat.

“It’s difficult to maintain a goat at the police station. Since the chief minister is visiting Coimbatore on Monday, most personnel from the station will be on bandobust duty and won’t be able to take care of it. Hence, we have temporarily left it with a rancher nearby,” said a police officer.

As for how they got the animal, the cops said constable Siva Prakasam (37) found two people carrying it on a motorcycle around 2.30 am on Sunday, and on being chased, the duo abandoned the goat on the Onnipalayam Road and fled.

The policemen then rescued the goat and brought it to the police station. They also alerted their counterparts in nearby police stations about the situation. “We have sent a voice message asking if anyone has lost their goat. The owner can come to the police station and pick it up,” said a police officer. 

“It is difficult to find the owner without knowing where the goat was stolen from. Since the thieves arrived from the western part of Karamadai, the goat may have been stolen from a village in that area,” the officer added.

‘Can’t keep it at police station’
“It’s difficult to maintain a goat at the police station. Since the CM is visiting Coimbatore on Monday... (we) won’t be able to take care of it,” a police officer said, adding that for now, the animal has been left with a rancher nearby

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goat Police and Goat
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp