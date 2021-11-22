Goat in custody keeps Kovai police busy

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Karamadai police have a unique problem. There’s a goat in their possession they don’t really want. The cops allegedly recovered the animal when it was being stolen, and are now trying hard to find its owner — so hard that they’re sending WhatsApp messages with a voice note and photo of the goat.

“It’s difficult to maintain a goat at the police station. Since the chief minister is visiting Coimbatore on Monday, most personnel from the station will be on bandobust duty and won’t be able to take care of it. Hence, we have temporarily left it with a rancher nearby,” said a police officer.

As for how they got the animal, the cops said constable Siva Prakasam (37) found two people carrying it on a motorcycle around 2.30 am on Sunday, and on being chased, the duo abandoned the goat on the Onnipalayam Road and fled.

The policemen then rescued the goat and brought it to the police station. They also alerted their counterparts in nearby police stations about the situation. “We have sent a voice message asking if anyone has lost their goat. The owner can come to the police station and pick it up,” said a police officer.

“It is difficult to find the owner without knowing where the goat was stolen from. Since the thieves arrived from the western part of Karamadai, the goat may have been stolen from a village in that area,” the officer added.

