Hotel quarantine for Tamil Nadu healthcare workers ends

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Hotel quarantine facility, provided to all healthcare workers of government hospitals for the past 20 months, came to an end on Sunday. The move follows the recent arrest of two doctors of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) at Chennai for allegedly raping and molesting two female colleagues during hotel quarantine.

It was on November 18 that two non-service postgraduate doctors — Dr S Vetriselvan and Dr N Mohanraj — working at RGGGH were arrested by Chennai city police on charges of rape and molestation.

Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr R Narayana Babu, in his letter (dated November 19) to the deans of all government medical colleges, wrote, “Due to steep decrease in incidence of Covid cases and untoward incidents reported in hotels, it is decided to withdraw the provision of accommodation in hotels and food supply to all the healthcare personnel (service/non-service doctors, house surgeons, staff nurses and other healthcare workers) from November 21. The facility was extended to all healthcare workers who were posted in Covid isolation wards since March 2020.”

The DME also directed the deans to issue appropriate orders to identify the places of accommodation for the needy healthcare workers on the institution premises. Further, the DME, in his communication, urged the deans to intimate the hotel authorities on the withdrawal of food and accommodation services.