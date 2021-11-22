No bias against Coimbatore though it has no DMK MLAs, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said the government will not show any partiality in providing infrastructure and in development projects despite the party not having any MLAs from Coimbatore district.

Speaking at a function to lay the foundation for various projects here, Stalin said that immediately after DMK's victory in the last Assembly elections he had thanked those who voted him to power and at the same breath assured to treat in the same manner the areas of the people, which failed to vote for the party.

Though the DMK did not gain success during the last assembly elections here like in the other districts, the government has allotted ministers to oversee the development and be in touch with people and Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji was looking after Coimbatore district, Stalin said.

The AIADMK and its ally BJP won all the 10 constituencies in the district, generally considered an AIADMK stronghold.

However, two Parliamentary constituencies - Coimbatore and Pollachi - are held by CPI(M) and DMK, who are allies in the state.

The government has taken up all the pending projects like releasing Rs 1,132 crore for the airport expansion project here, he said, adding funds for five scheme roads and steps were taken to shift the Central Prison from the heart of the city to rural area and also establish two 'Semmozhi Poonga' (parks).

He also said the city will be given the same importance as was being given to Chennai.

Being an industrial city, particularly with export oriented industries, the government wanted to make it one of the best major industrial destinations in Tamil Nadu, the chief minister said.

He also said that the government will enter into MoUs with major industries bringing in more investment, giving lakh of employment opportunities, during the Industrial Conclave scheduled here on Tuesday.

Stalin inaugurated new and completed projects worth over Rs 1,300 crore and distributed welfare measures to over 23,000 beneficiaries.

Earlier, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan thanked the government and the chief minister for carrying out new infrastructure works.

However, more infrastructure works to be sanctioned for the Coimbatore South constituency, which is represented by her, she added.