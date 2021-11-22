Premature release not a convict’s right, stresses Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Reiterating that premature release is not a right, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court said life sentence is defined as being behind bars for the entire life and any release of the convict could be done only by following the due process of law. “Such process is subject to the prerogative power of the executive,” the court said.

A Division Bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and G Jayachandran observed this while hearing a plea filed by a woman last year asking the court to direct the State government to consider her request of granting premature release to her husband who has been in jail for the last 17 years.

The woman’s husband, K Moorthy, was given a life sentence (five counts) by the I Additional Sessions Judge, Salem, for murdering five remand prisoners in 1999. Though the sessions court had ordered that the sentences should run consecutively (convict should serve each sentence back to back), the High Court later reduced it to a concurrent sentence (convict can serve all sentences together at the same time).

The woman claimed since her husband has undergone over 17 years of imprisonment, he is entitled for premature release under a G.O. passed in 2018 which enables life convicts who have completed 10 years of imprisonment as on February 2018 to seek premature release if they fulfil certain conditions.

However, the government counsel contended that Moorthy was not eligible for premature release, and added that the prison authorities have initiated the process of constituting an advisory board to consider the convict’s request but the process has been delayed by the pandemic.

Instructing the government to expedite the process, the judges disposed of the petition. The Bench also told the government to place a similar request, made by another woman whose husband Thangaraj has been in jail for 22 years, before the advisory board.

