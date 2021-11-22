STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Congress members gear up to spread party ideology after AICC camp

The All India Congress Committee had conducted a four-day orientation programme at Sabarmati Ashram in Wardha from November 11 to 15 for its functionaries.

Published: 22nd November 2021 04:33 AM

Congress Flag

Congress flag (File photo| PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a bid to instill core Congress ideology and Gandhian thoughts in the minds of party cadre, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had conducted a four-day orientation programme at Sabarmati ashram in Wardha from November 11 to 15. Party leaders who attended the meeting were instructed to conduct similar orientation programmes in their States. 

Five functionaries from Tamil Nadu Congress led by vice-president TN Muruganandam, general secretary GK Muralidharan, M Vasanth Raj, Nanjil Paul Joseph Kumar and RGPRS Mahendra took part in the camp. 

Muralidharan told TNIE, “The orientation programme was not only about Congress ideologies but also about how the masses are being cheated and brainwashed by right-wing ideologies and their anti-national economic policies, besides ways to counter them. We were taught by eminent personalities and experts from concerned fields.” He added that now, the team members have been equipped with tonnes of information and strategies to counter right-wing propaganda.

The AICC also aims to strengthen its base through these programmes. Team leader Muruganandam told TNIE, “As per the instructions of AICC, we would first conduct a three-day orientation programme for 100 State-level functionaries at the earliest. They will then conduct the same kind of orientation programme for every district unit and at the village level. We hope, through these orientation programmes, each Congress leader could teach 10 persons about the Congress ideology and the party. We are getting ready to strengthen our base with these programmes.”

