STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Students, parents stage stir over school headmaster's inaction against teacher

Some days ago, the complaint was lodged against the teacher whose use of double entendre and remarks went viral.

Published: 22nd November 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ERODE: More than 100 students with their parents held a road-roko on the Perundurai-Kunnathur Road at Cheenapuram village in the district on Monday to demand immediate action against the headmaster of a school for failure to act on a complaint of an alleged harassment by a teacher, police said.

Some days ago, the complaint was lodged against the teacher whose use of double entendre and remarks went viral.

Acting on it, the police and the Chief Educational Officer Ramakrishnan in the district conducted an enquiry with some girl students, who said the teacher had been using innuendoes besides allegedly touching the girls inappropiately.

Moreover, he would ask the girls attending online classes to dance, the police said.

The girls made a complaint with the Childline official and got the teacher arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded him in judicial custody a couple of days ago.

But no action was taken against the headmaster, hence the road-roko today, the police said.

The police and the education department officials assured the students and parents of action following which the protesters gave up the stir.

On November 13, the principal of a school in Coimbatore was booked under the POCSO Act and subsequently held for not acting on a complaint from a student who died by suicide after a sexual assault by a teacher and there was another similar case days later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu School Harassment
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp