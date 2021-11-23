STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Dormant counselling units leave students helpless

Educationists slammed the School Education department stating that it failed to implement the mobile psychology counselling programme, despite the State government allocating Rs. 32,500 crores.

Published: 23rd November 2021 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

stress, worry

For representational purposes

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Psychologists and educationists have stressed the need to effectively implement the mobile psychology counselling programme for school students. The demand gained traction after a 17-year-old student of a private school in Coimbatore died by suicide following alleged sexual harassment by her teacher.

After the girl's death, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said school students can report their issues to the department's helpline 14417 which was started in 2018. Educationists slammed the School Education department stating that it failed to implement the mobile psychology counselling programme, despite the State government allocating Rs. 32,500 crore to the Education sector in the budget for 2021-22.

A psychologist at the School Education department said, "In 2012, a student killed his teacher at a school in Chennai as the teacher repeatedly sent adverse remarks on his studies to his parents. Hearing the case, Madras High Court directed psychology counselling to be offered to school students. Based on the order, the mobile counselling programme was implemented in 2013."

He said psychologists counsel students of Classes IX to XII on managing problems of adolescence, women safety, improving academic performance, managing stress and depression, creating awareness on POSCO Act The SCERT initiated the programme in 2013.

Sharing her experience, a psychologist said, in 2015, a class 10 girl reported that a male teacher touched her inappropriately after psychologists explained the topic of 'good touch and bad touch'. The teacher was suspended after the issue was taken to concerned officials.

"During counselling sessions, psychologists could identify issues faced by students such as love affair, inferiority complex, sexual harassment at school and outside, etc. If the counselling sessions are held frequently, teachers will dare not misbehave with students," she suggested.

Further, pointing out that even teachers were not aware of the helpline 14417, the psychologist questioned how students could contact the line without awareness. Tamil Nadu Psychology Association president K Balamurugan told TNIE, "At present, many parents and children do not have a good relationship and understanding. The same is the case with teachers and children. Mainly, that is what pushes the students to suicidal thoughts. If the relationships improve, students won't get such thoughts." Also, he suggested that basic psycho-education be given to primary classes, "We had submitted a petition to Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Service Corporation chairperson Dindigul I Leoni," he added.

Educationist and professor K Leninbarathi told TNIE, "Though the intention of the scheme is good, both the present and the previous governments failed to implement it effectively. In the current situation, two psychologists are needed in each education district. The government should focus on this issue."

Sources in the School Education department said the programme was not working effectively across the State as officials failed to allocate funds and psychologists were appointed on a consolidated salary. They also blamed the lack of interest among top educational officers for the programme going ineffective. Repeated attempts to reach top officials of the School Education Department and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi went in vain.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School counselling Online education Coimbatore
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp