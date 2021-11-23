IPS officer sexual harassment: Suspended special DGP moves Madras HC for subsistence allowance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The suspended special DGP, facing charges of sexually harassing an IPS officer early this year, has approached the Madras High Court for orders to the State government to release his subsistence allowance for the suspension period.

When the petition came up before Justice V Parthiban, the counsel for the special DGP said he has not been paid the subsistence allowance since his suspension in March this year. The counsel also noted that the officer depended upon his monthly salary for livelihood.

The judge directed the government to file its reply to the petition. On another petition filed by the officer, seeking to quash the report of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for its biased approach, the judge ordered the government to submit the ICC report in a sealed cover in the court. He posted both the petitions to December 9. It may be noted that the top police officer had already approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) seeking orders for revoking his suspension order and direction to the government to pay him subsistence allowance during the suspension period.