Madras HC order on compulsory Covid jabs for TN school, college staff to stay

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday said teachers of educational institutions must get vaccinated first before entering their respective institutions. Dismissing a petition to quash the orders of the government making it mandatory for teachers, non-teaching staff, and adult students to get vaccinated to gain entry to physical classes, the First Bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu said if any teacher wants to not take the jab, they can stay home.

“If some teachers do not want to get vaccinated for their personal reasons, they can remain at home without putting the lives of students at risk,” the bench said. The bench dismissed as withdrawn a petition filed by one A Umar Farook, chairman of Academic Resources Advancement Movement (ARAM) Trust, saying that the government must have taken the action in the interest of the public.

The petitioner stated that the State government made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for teachers, non-teaching staff, and students (eligible by age) for grant of entry into the institutions for physical classes. Circulars were also issued to the effect that permission should not be granted to those who have not taken the jab to step into the institutions. The Union government, however, has clearly stated That no citizen should be compelled to take the Covid-19 vaccination but only be encouraged to do so.

If those who have not taken the jab are not allowed into the institutions, the teachers may lose salary and students their attendance. The petitioner noted that other institutions and establishments are also compelling their employees to get vaccinated. He prayed the court to direct public authorities, institutions, and establishments to not make vaccination a precondition for permitting their staff and students to their places of work or study. When, however, the bench seemed not inclined to allow the petition, the counsel for the petitioner withdrew it.