Madurai: Man sexually assaults, kills 75-year-old

A 25-year-old was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a 75-year-old woman, who begs on the streets, in the wee hours of Monday in Sholavandhan here.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 25-year-old was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a 75-year-old woman, who begs on the streets, in the wee hours of Monday in Sholavandhan here.

The suspect was identified as S Manimaran (25) of Kaduaptti in the district. The body of the deaceased woman was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for a post-mortem examination. 

Sources said the woman was found dead in the wee hours. “Manimaran initially claimed innocence, but later confessed to the crime,” they said. 

The police said after noticing the woman sleeping in front of a shop, Manimaran sexually assault her. “However, she is believed to have died during that time. Unaware of this, Manimaran sexually assaulted her and later fled. There were no physical injuries on her body,” they said. 

