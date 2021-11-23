POCSO case: Govt school headmaster suspended

By Express News Service

ERODE: The headmaster of the government school in Cheenapuram has been placed under suspension after a teacher was arrested in a POCSO Act case. On Saturday, a teacher was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with girl students. On Monday, students and parents staged a protest demanding action against the headmaster as well.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) M Ramakrishnan described the action as “unusual” and that it was taken in public interest. “We are not sure about his (HM) involvement in the issue. It can be found out only after inquiry.” The protesters meanwhile said the agitation would continue till the headmaster is arrested.