POCSO case: Govt school headmaster suspended

Chief Education Officer (CEO) M Ramakrishnan described the action as “unusual” and that it was taken in public interest.  

By Express News Service

ERODE: The headmaster of the government school in Cheenapuram has been placed under suspension after a teacher was arrested in a POCSO Act case. On Saturday, a teacher was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with girl students. On Monday, students and parents staged a protest demanding action against the headmaster as well. 

The protesters meanwhile said the agitation would continue till the headmaster is arrested. 

