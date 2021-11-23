Puducherry seeks Rs 300 crore as rain relief from Centre

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that Puducherry has seen unprecedented rainfall causing heavy damages, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that Rs 300 crore was sought from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation work in the affected areas of Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

He was meeting the four-member Inter-Ministerial Central team in Puducherry to assess the damages. This comes after villages were inundated and people were evacuated and provided shelter at relief camps. One person died and three suffered injuries during the rains.

“It is a tentative assessment to take care of the urgent needs and a detailed report of damages will be submitted by the Centre after a full assessment,” said Rangasamy, who has submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He announced Rs 5,000 to be given to each Red Ration Cardholder (people Below Poverty Line) on a DBT basis. Nearly Rs 90.2 crore is required for this, he added.

The desilting of storm drains and canals must be taken up to prevent overflow and inundation for which about `25.00 crore is required, he added. The CM also urged the Centre to provide `110.00 crore for laying roads.