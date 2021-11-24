13th-century inscription unearthed near Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: An 800-year-old inscription pillar was unearthed near Periya Kanmoi at Perungudi recently. The five-feet-long pillar has inscription containing information on a piece of land donated during the reign of Vikrama Pandyan Peraraiyan, archaeologists said.

Based on information provided by Surya Prakash, a postgraduate history student, a team of archaeologists from Pandiyanadu Cultural Foundation, comprising field inspector D Muneeswaran, and professors Lakshmana Moorthy and Aadhi Perumal Samy, conducted a field study near Periya Kanmoi.

The team found an inscription pillar, partly buried opposite a Vinayaka temple in the vicinity. Sharing insights on the inscription, Moorthy said, “On the three sides of the pillar’s top portion, there are land measure markings. On the fourth side, there is a drawing of markings indicating Vamana avatar. The markings reveal that the land was donated to a Vaishnavite temple.”

Twelve lines are inscribed on the bottom portion and estampages reveal that the inscription dates back to the 13th century, said Muneeswaran. While most words on the pillar could not be read as they had suffered wear and tear, retired Assistant Director of TN Archaeology Department C Santhalingam gathered from the estampages that one Kumararajan had donated a piece of land during the reign of a ruler named Vikrama Pandyan Peraraiyan.