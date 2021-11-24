STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops on patrol duty can use guns if life threatened: Top cop

He visited the family of SSI Boominathan, who was killed on duty on Sunday.

Published: 24th November 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

DGP Sylendra Babu pays floral tributes to deceased policeman Boominathan’s portrait in Tiruchy on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Police officers on patrol duty are permitted by law to carry loaded firearms and use them if a life-threatening circumstance arises, Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu said on Tuesday.

He visited the family of SSI Boominathan, who was killed on duty on Sunday. The DGP paid floral tributes to Boominathan, consoled the bereaved family members, and visited Navalpattu police station.

Speaking to the media, Sylendra Babu said, “The law permits policemen to use firearms in life-threatening situations. Boominathan chased the accused, stopped them and seized their weapons. He had also informed their families that they had been secured.

Since they were young children, he did not expect such an attack. His handling of the minors reflects TN police’s considerate attitude towards children.” On stopping minors from committing crimes, he said action will be taken, apart from strengthening and popularising police clubs.
 

