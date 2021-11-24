Four years after rejoinder, Tamil Nadu yet to appoint MGNREGA ombudsmen

By Express News Service

ERODE: It has been four years since the Union government directed the States to appoint an ombudsman in each district to redress the problems and grievances in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). However, the posts have not been filled in any of the 37 districts in Tamil Nadu till now.



Activists said the establishment of an ombudsman is a key part of implementing the act that provides employment to thousands of workers. While the original act in itself has the provision of the establishment of an ombudsman, the Centre again sent a directive to the principal secretaries of the States to comply with it.



"It is important to appoint an ombudsman because the workers can approach the officer easily and get their problems addressed within a short span of time. Currently, they are taking their problems to the respective block development officers (BDOs) in the union office, where they are not getting any solutions," said Natraj of CPI.



The activists added a grievance redressal mechanism and raising awareness among the workers regarding it could help prevent corruption in the implementation of the scheme.



“There are problems like differences in salaries provided to the workers. Sometimes, workers are told they have completed 100 days of work and are not provided travel allowance sanctioned under the act,” said sources.



Three months ago, the State government called for applications from people to be engaged as ombudsmen in each district for a period of two years, noted Mohan from Empower India, an NGO working for consumer rights. While the last date for sending applications ended on August 31, no appointment was made, he said, adding that it was not an optional appointment and the State should have done it a long ago. Mohan further said they have petitioned the Chief Minister to intervene in the issue and ensure the posts are filled soon. The officials from the rural development and panchayat departments could not be reached for comments.