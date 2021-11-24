STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai reviews POCSO cases; finds nine awaiting relief

“The family of the victims change the place of residence and contact numbers to escape from societal pressure.

Published: 24th November 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: Nine victims of child sexual assault, who received the court orders for compensation in the past years, have not been given the compensation yet, noted the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in the meeting held at the World Tamil Sangam campus here on Tuesday. In the light of increasing crimes against children, cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 were reviewed for the first time in DISHA meeting.

“The family of the victims change the place of residence and contact numbers to escape from societal pressure. We are tracing them and would hand over the compensation soon,” the District Child Protection Unit officials explained. 

“On one hand, steps to prevent the crimes against children should be taken, while on the other hand, legal action against such crimes and compensations for the victims should be ensured. The police department and the Department of Social Defense have submitted a report on the POCSO cases registered in the district and the compensation for victims so far,” said Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, who presided over the meeting. As there were some complications in the data, the committee has urged the police and District Child Protection Unit to submit a consolidated report.

The DISHA committee came down heavily on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for delaying the renovation of roads that were damaged in the Madurai-Natham flyover project. The said project has been temporarily stopped after the recent death of a migrant worker during the bridge work. “The NHAI has only been constructing the bridge. Why has the roads under the bridge not been laid so far?” asked the committee. Pointing out that the Madurai-Natham road was once known for the trees on the roadside, the committee urged the NHAI officials to submit a report on the plantation along the stretch where the trees were axed down for bridge work.

Further, the district education department has been directed to submit a report on infrastructure needs at the schools to meet the increased. Addressing the media, Venkatesan said 90 per cent of the Smart City projects are completed. The Periyar bus stand is awaiting final approval and would be opened in two weeks. Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration, P Moorthy assured the city would become a better in terms of education and industrial development in the next five years. 

Nursing college correspondent held
Tiruvannamalai: A Dindigul private nursing college correspondent, who was accused of sexually harassing the female students of the college, surrendered before the Polur court in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday. According to sources, the accused P Jothimurugan, surrendered at the Judicial Magistrate and he was sent to Vellore Prison.

DIG-Administration gives testimony 
Villupuram: Deputy Inspector General of Police-Administration Z Annie Vijaya presented her witness at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villupuram on Tuesday, in the case of former special DGP (now suspended) sexually harassing a woman IPS officer. IPS officer Vijaya was the DIG of Tiruchy range when the alleged harassment took place.

