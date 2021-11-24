STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Negligence reason for BPCL worker’s death: Protestors

Even though the drivers there asked officials to take Selvamani to hospital, they delayed in sending an ambulance and Selvamani died on the spot, said sources.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KARUR: Condemning the Bharat Petroleum Corporation officials’ negligence over the death of one of their fellow cleaners, more than 600 tanker truck drivers and cleaners staged a protest in Karur on Tuesday.

Selvamani (59), who worked as a lorry cleaner at Bharat Petroleum’s storage terminal at Aathur, had a seizure on Monday. Even though the drivers there asked officials to take Selvamani to hospital, they delayed in sending an ambulance and Selvamani died on the spot, said sources.

The incident enraged the workers, who boycotted work and protested by placing Selvamani’s body at the terminal’s entrance. Selvamani’s kin also joined the protest that continued till Tuesday morning.

Manikandan, a driver, said, “Had the management provided first aid and sent ambulance on time, we could have saved him. Officials here have been treating workers like slaves.”  The protest was finally withdrawn after the management promised to fulfill their demands.

