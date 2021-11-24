STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Policy proposes centre offering FinTech courses

Proposed Apex Skill Development Centre will be set up as a public-private partnership 

Published: 24th November 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Fintech, Financial technology

Representational image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s FinTech policy, unveiled by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Coimbatore on Tuesday, proposes an Apex Skill Development  Centre (APSDC) to be developed by the Tamil Nadu State Development  Corporation (TNSDC) for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI). It will offer courses on FinTech and serve as a Centre of Excellence. 

“The APSDC  shall be established in a PPP mode as a Special Purpose Vehicle with TNSDC and an  industry partner,” the policy says. The policy says a FinTech city in Chennai with a built-up area of at least 1 million square feet will be developed in a phased manner along with other FinTech centres in Tier 2 & 3 cities. Specialised financial services funding agencies would be encouraged to set up  operations in the FinTech City to establish the necessary funding ecosystem. “The Government shall encourage and assist in the establishment of an Innovation Hub to attract financial institutions that seek to engage in R&D activities,” the policy says.

Similarly, to promote digital payments in the State, a  pilot project to develop a Digital Payment Zone in Chennai within 5km-radius of the FinTech City has been proposed. Within these zones, the Government shall accelerate FinTech adoption by encouraging digital payment modes such as UPI, Mobile Wallets, Point of Sale (PoS), and Micro-ATMs.

The policy calls for relaxing planning permission norms for FinTech firms in high-rise developments by providing them with an FSI of 3.75 with no additional premium FSI charges. Similarly, the policy stresses on transit-oriented  development for FinTech Hubs across the Metro Rail corridor within a distance of 500m from the central line. 

The policy also calls for exempting start-ups from online inspection under the labour laws for a period of three years  from the date of commencement of work/business (except branches of establishment existing beyond three years). “Establishments submitting a combined annual return for labour  and having no violations consecutively for three years are also exempt from inspections under the labour laws,” the policy states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FinTech Tamil Nadu
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp