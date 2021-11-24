Transport unions to stress on wage revision

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Transport unions are likely to set an ultimatum to the State government on Friday on implementing wage revision. The 13th wage revision agreement expired on August 31, 2019 and unions have been requesting the government to call them for talks on the issue.

State president of CITU (transport wing) S Soundararajan said, “We don’t want to announce a strike as of now. But thousands of employees are struggling without wage revision. What course we would take depends on the government’s decision.” Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation’s Staff Federation (TTSF) general secretary DV Padmanaban suggested that an indefinite strike was the only option.