STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Transport unions to stress on wage revision

Transport unions are likely to set an ultimatum to the State government on Friday on implementing wage revision.

Published: 24th November 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Transport unions are likely to set an ultimatum to the State government on Friday on implementing wage revision. The 13th wage revision agreement expired on August 31, 2019 and unions have been requesting the government to call them for talks on the issue.

State president of CITU (transport wing) S Soundararajan said, “We don’t want to announce a strike as of now. But thousands of employees are struggling without wage revision. What course we would take depends on the government’s decision.” Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation’s Staff Federation (TTSF) general secretary DV Padmanaban suggested that an indefinite strike was the only option. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp