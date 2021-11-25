Call to expand steering panel at AIADMK meet

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A meeting of the AIADMK’s district secretaries on Wednesday heard voices emerge in favour of expanding the party’s 11-member steering committee and empowering it to guide the party on all issues.

This assumes importance amidst demands that the party should come under a single leadership instead of the present dual leadership. Significantly, the steering committee issue was raised by senior AIADMK leader and former minister KA Sengottaiyan who is generally guarded with his views.

A senior functionary told TNIE that Sengottaiyan wanted the 11-member steering committee expanded into an 18-member committee. He stressed the party should have a larger consensus on internal issues by discussing them with the office-bearers.

During his speech, party coordinator O Panneerselvam endorsed the view of Sengottaiyan. Party joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, however, differed and said the committee’s expansion would not serve any purpose as all decisions are taken after consulting the senior leaders, the functionary added. The issue of appointing a new presidium chairman was not discussed.

Another functionary, who attended the meeting, denied that Sengottaiyan sought the committee’s expansion. He said the Sengottaiyan gave suggestions for strengthening the party and the need for working together on issues.

The functionary, however, admitted there was a speculation among the office-bearers even before the meeting that some would seek the committee’s expansion. Meanwhile, Panneerselvam’s supporter and a member of the steering committee K Manikam – former MLA from Sholavandan – joined the BJP.

Senior AIADMK leader seeks course correction

PANNEERSELVAM, in a lengthy speech, narrated why he had launched his ‘Dharma Yuddham’, and talked about the conditions on which he had agreed to merge his faction with the current faction of the AIADMK. Palaniswami spoke about conducting organisational elections very soon.

A functionary told TNIE that both the joint coordinators stressed they have been making decisions regarding the party together by consul t ing each other. Earlier, the meeting started with a huge opposition when former minister and MP A Anwhar Raajhaa came forward to speak first. Those who opposed the move said a person who had criticised Palaniswami publicly should not be allowed to speak.

Sources said Raajhaa reportedly apologised to Palaniswami for his remarks, following which he was allowed to speak. Raajhaa said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to resort to course correction after his party’s defeat in byelections, and that the AIADMK too should choose the same path. Many office-bearers objected to this and asked him to speak on what is relevant to Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK executive meeting on December 1

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday

announced that the party’s executive committee meeting will be held on December 1 at party headquarters here. The meeting is expected to take important decisions including on the next presidium chairman of the AIADMK.

EPS urges govt to protect textile industry

Chennai: Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the State government to take steps to control the skyrocketing yarn prices and protect the textile industry. In a press statement, the Leader of

the Opposition said due to increase in yarn prices, all investors in the textile industry are suffering. He also listed out the welfare measures taken by the AIADMK-led government for the industry.

Executive meeting on Dec 1

It was said the party’s executive committee meeting will be held on December 1, when the decision on the next presidium chairman is expected to be taken