Each TN district to get counsellors for kids?

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a bid to help students and teachers in distress, the State government is mulling over the appointment of counsellors in each district, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said in Tiruchy on Wednesday.

Flagging off the process to receive applications from DMK cadre who seek to contest the imminent urban local body elections, the minister said, “Along with helpline numbers, the State government is considering appointing counsellors in each district to provide help to teachers and students in distress. Consultations regarding this were held during the recent meeting of CEOs; the counselling will be held in a rotational manner.”

The minister also said the State government is in the process of putting up posters in all schools across the State displaying helpline numbers 14417 and 1098, and the contact number of the nearest police station to help students lodge complaints.

“I will personally inspect the helpline control room. The government wishes that no child gets affected by sexual harassment or abuse. Any child undergoing abuse or harassment can call the helpline directly and lodge a complaint without any fear,” he added.

With the strength in government schools witnessing a reported rise to 71 lakh from 66 lakh in the previous year, the minister said all efforts are being taken to improve infrastructure in such institutions across the State and in the hope of retaining all the newly-admitted students in the next acad-emic year.