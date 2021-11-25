STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Each TN district to get counsellors for kids?

The government wishes that no child gets affected by sexual harassment or abuse.

Published: 25th November 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes | KK Sundar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a bid to help students and teachers in distress, the State government is mulling over the appointment of counsellors in each district, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said in Tiruchy on Wednesday.

Flagging off the process to receive applications from DMK cadre who seek to contest the imminent urban local body elections, the minister said, “Along with helpline numbers, the State government is considering appointing counsellors in each district to provide help to teachers and students in distress. Consultations regarding this were held during the recent meeting of CEOs; the counselling will be held in a rotational manner.” 

The minister also said the State government is in the process of putting up posters in all schools across the State displaying helpline numbers 14417 and 1098, and the contact number of the nearest police station to help students lodge complaints.

“I will personally inspect the helpline control room. The government wishes that no child gets affected by sexual harassment or abuse. Any child undergoing abuse or harassment can call the helpline directly and lodge a complaint without any fear,” he added. 

With the strength in government schools witnessing a reported rise to 71 lakh from 66 lakh in the previous year, the minister said all efforts are being taken to improve infrastructure in such institutions across the State and in the hope of retaining all the newly-admitted students in the next acad-emic year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
counsellors Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp