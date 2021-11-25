STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Issue fresh summons to Isha Foundation: Madras High Court

Justice SM Subramaniam gave the direction recently while disposing of a writ petition from the Foundation, represented by its administrator, in Velliangiri in Coimbatore.

Published: 25th November 2021 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Upholding the powers of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights to initiate proceedings on its own against Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, the Madras High Court has directed it to approach the Commission with its defence materials, afresh.

Justice S M Subramaniam gave the direction recently while disposing of a writ petition from the Foundation, represented by its administrator, in Velliangiri in Coimbatore.

The Foundation was started by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in 1992.

Among other things, it was running schools for children.

The Commission had earlier issued summons under a relevant section of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 alleging deprivation and violation of child rights, in 2016.

Hence, the present petition.

The judge said the competent authorities are bound to conduct an enquiry in a free and fair manner and by providing opportunity to the writ petitioner to establish their case in the manner known to law.

"Thus, the petitioner has to submit their explanation/objections along with the relevant documents to establish that they have not violated any of the provisions of the Statutes or infringing any of the rights of the children under the Act," the judge said and directed the Commission to issue fresh summons to Isha Foundation, fixing date and time, enabling the writ petitioner to appear and submit their explanations/objections along with documents, if any, within four weeks under the provisions of the TN Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005.

The authorities shall conduct an enquiry by affording opportunity to the writ petitioner and pass orders on merits and in accordance with law within eight weeks, the judge said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Isha Foundation Madras HC
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp