Less than a week after Karur Class XII student's suicide following sexual assault, her teacher hangs self

Published: 25th November 2021 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Less than a week after the death of a 17-year-old student of a private school in Karur who took her life following sexual assault, the Mathematics teacher of the school where she studied hanged himself at his father-in-law's house at Sengattupatti village in Thuraiyur, Tiruchy district on Wednesday evening.

Police sources said that the teacher, identified as A Saravanan (44) sought permission to leave the school early. He went to his in-law's house where he ended his life by hanging.

Police, based on initial information, said that a "family dispute" has been cited as the reason for his death. But the teacher has left a suicide note in which he said he is resorting to the extreme step since students of the school saw him with suspicious eyes over the Class XII girl's suicide.

The teacher said that he has not done any mistakes. "I have not done any mistake and I feel ashamed. I don't know why they are talking about me like this. I miss you all," the note said.

Saravanan is reportedly survived by his wife and two sons.

The death of the class XII girl had shocked the state. It came close on the heels of the suicide of a student in Coimbatore after she was sexually harassed by her former teacher and the failure of the school management to take action on her complaint.

In a suicide note left by the Karur girl, she urged,  "I should be the last girl to die of sexual harassment."

She had noted that she was scared to name her rapist.

The victim had lost her father around two years ago and she and her mother were looked after by her cousin and her grandmother.

In connection with the case, the inspector of police of Vengamedu station was suspended for behaving rudely with the victim's family. 

Subsequently, Karur MP Jothimani wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin demanding action against the police.

(Assistance for those who are having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s Helpline number 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention centre helpline at 044-24640050)

