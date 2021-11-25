STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras University signs MoU with HR and CE department

The University of Madras (UoM) will help Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department in chalking out religious courses for the colleges run by the department. 

Published: 25th November 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

University of Madras. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The University of Madras (UoM) will help Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department in chalking out religious courses for the colleges run by the department. 

According to varsity officials, on a pilot basis, the Saiva Siddhantha Department of the School of Philosophy and Religion, UoM, has prepared study content for a six-month certificate course on Saiva Siddhantha which will be started at the Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Kolathur soon. 

“The university has also signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HR and CE Department in this regard,” said Vice-Chancellor of the university, S Gowri. Sources said in the long run, the department has plans to introduce undergraduate and postgraduate courses on religious subjects, which will be offered in colleges run by it. 

University officials said the MoU will help in popularisation of courses like Saiva Siddhantha offered by it. “Demand for courses like Saiva Siddhantha are declining. The MoU will boost demand of such courses,” said an official of the university.  It should be mentioned that the Madras High Court recently ordered HR and CE Department to start religious courses in the four colleges run by it on land belonging to various temples.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Madras
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp