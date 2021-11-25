STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin inaugurates 20 sub-stations, 40 transformers for TANGEDCO

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 20 EB sub-stations and 40 transformers for TANGEDCO, built at a cost of Rs 659 crore, on Wednesday. 

Published: 25th November 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 05:27 AM

Chief Minister MK Stalin handing over a cheque for `1 crore to Kavitha, wife of SSI Bhoominathan who was killed by goat lifters | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 20 EB sub-stations and 40 transformers for TANGEDCO, built at a cost of Rs 659 crore, on Wednesday.  A press release said to provide uninterrupted power, a total of 20 EB sub-stations and 40 transformers have been established across the State.

Among them, three 230 KV sub-stations have come up at Thuvakudi in Tiruchy district, Mambalam in Chennai district and Tirupattur in Tirupattur district, at a cost of Rs 357.98 crore. Seven 110 KV sub-stations and ten 33 KV sub-stations too have been established, at a overall cost of Rs 517.39 crore.

Also, 40 transformers that cost Rs 141.61 crore were inaugurated by the CM. The statement added the new sub-stations and transformers would help the general public and industries get quality and uninterrupted power supply.

Rs 1 crore cheque for slain SSI’s family
The Chief Minister also handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore to Kavitha, wife of SSI Bhoominathan of Navalpattu police station in Trichy district, who was killed by a goat-lifting gang on Monday. 
Kavitha received the financial assistance from the CM in person along with her son Guhan Prasad at the Secretariat. Later, talking to reporters, Guhan Prasad said the CM consoled them and promised a government job for him on compassionate grounds soon. 

Para-badminton players congratulated 
Stalin on Wednesday congratulated nine para-badminton players of Tamil Nadu who bagged 12 out of 45 medals won by Indian players at a tournament in Uganda recently. The players are Dhinagaran, Sivarajan, Santhiya, Ruthick, Karan, Amutha, Neeraj Kumar, Sreenivasan and Premkumar. 

