TN seeks Rs 4,625 crore rain relief

The government had earlier sought Rs 2,629 crore (Rs 549.63 crore towards temporary relief and Rs 2,079.86 crore towards permanent restoration works).

Published: 25th November 2021 05:29 AM

By T Muruganandham
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sought an enhanced amount of Rs 4,625.80 crore towards relief and restoration works in rain-affected areas in the State. Of the total amount, Rs 1,070.92 crore is sought towards temporary relief works and Rs 3,554.88 crore towards permanent restoration works.  

The government had earlier sought Rs 2,629 crore (Rs 549.63 crore towards temporary relief and Rs 2,079.86 crore towards permanent restoration works). Details of this enhanced demand for assistance from the Union Government was given to the seven-member inter-ministerial team when it called on Chief Minister MK Stalin for a wrap-up meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday after making on the spot assessments of rain-hits areas in delta districts and other parts of the State for the past two days. The team is likely to submit its report to the Union Home Ministry within a few days. 

The State had previously sought Rs 2,629.29 crore towards relief and restoration works. However, even as the Centre had agreed to send its team, fresh rains damaged more public infrastructure, standing crops and caused loss of human lives and cattle. Hence, the State government decided to seek additional funds from the Centre, and accordingly, a revised memorandum was submitted to the Union Home Ministry and the details were explained to the central team. 

Official sources said according to the fresh estimates, the State government has sought Rs 1,996.50 crore (Rs 521.28 crore towards temporary relief works and Rs 1,475.22 crore towards permanent restoration works), in addition to the Rs 2,629.29 crore already sought. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister reviewed the ongoing relief and restoration works in areas affected by recent heavy rains.  Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior officials of key departments took part in the meeting.  

Precautionary measures reviewed
During a meeting on Wednesday, the CM also reviewed the precautionary measures being taken to face the heavy rain forecast during the next few days, with the District Collectors and senior police officials through video conference from the Secretariat

Tamil Nadu Heavy rains
