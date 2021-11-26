Amid soaring price rise, Cuddalore shop offers the veggie for just Rs 30

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Amid the high prices of vegetables, a shop in Chelankuppam near Cuddalore is selling tomatoes for Rs 30 and onions for Rs 25 a kg.

“I bought the tomatoes from Bengaluru and onions from Kolar. People are already suffering due to the pandemic, so I decided to help them. My selling rate for tomatoes is less than the cost price,” said shop owner Keerthi.

Because people are flocking to his shop, he’s only selling a maximum of 1 kg each of tomatoes and onions to each person.