IPS officer assault case: Top cop’s driver, guard testify

Published: 26th November 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A driver and a constable testified at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villupuram on Thursday, in the case of the former special DGP (now suspended) accused of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer. The driver and guard testified for over two hours. CJM S Gopinathan slated the next hearing for December 1. 

