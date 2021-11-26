STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC refuses to stay income tax reassessment notice to OPS

“Though an arguable case is made, and the matter requires consideration, no interim order is immediately called for.”

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to grant interim stay on the demand notice for income tax served to former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam for paying the tax based on reassessment of his income for two assessment years.

Panneerselvam filed a petition seeking stay on the demand notice sent by the Income Tax Department’s Central Circle requiring him to pay a combined tax of Rs 82.32 crore for 2015-16 and 2017-18 assessment years following reassessment of his income based on the money transaction evidences found during raids held in 2016 in the premises of sand baron Sekhar Reddy.

Panneerselvam challenged the reassessment saying that as per the amendment made to the Income Tax Act prior notice should be served to the party before carrying out the reassessment but the procedure was not followed.

However, the counsel for the Income Tax Department countered saying the amendment was brought into force on April, 2021 and it would not be applicable to the assessment made before it came into being. Recording these, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu turned down Panneerselvam’s plea. “Though an arguable case is made, and the matter requires consideration, no interim order is immediately called for.”

However, the bench said it is made clear that any steps taken, including assessment orders passed upon conclusion of the search and seizure process, would abide by the outcome of the petitions. The matter was posted to December, 8, 2021.

HC commutes death penalty in triple murder
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court commuted the death sentence awarded to a man in a triple murder case in Tenkasi to rigorous imprisonment of 25 years in three counts for each victim, without remission. A Bench comprising Justices V Bharathidasan and J Nisha Banu passed the order against Muthuraj alias Andavar (37) who was awarded death penalty by a Tenkasi Sessions Court last year for murdering three members of a family in 2016. The Bench confirmed the conviction, but felt that the case would not fall under the 'rarest of rare cases' category to warrant a death penalty. 

‘Siva Shankar Baba can get treated at PVT Hosp’
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday said Siva Shankar Baba, who is currently undergoing treatment at Stanley Hospital can be allowed to continue treatment at a private hospital if government doctors certify it. When a petition filed by Siva Shankar Baba came up for hearing before Justice M Nirmal Kumar, the prosecution informed he was given all the necessary treatment. Earlier, he developed health complications and was admitted at the Stanley Hospital. 

