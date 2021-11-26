New Coimbatore police commissioner Pradip Kumar lays stress on traffic management

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As part of efforts to bring down road accidents, Commissioner of Police Pradip Kumar has encouraged public to report traffic-related complaints and suggestions to the control room.

"People can report to the control room not only incidents of Law & Order, and Crime but also traffic-related complaints and suggestions. They can report it on social media handles of city police also," Pradip Kumar told The New Indian Express on Thursday.

Further, he said that the city police would create a forum consisting of road users to suggest ways to manage traffic better. "We are ready to take suggestions from regular road users, as they know the problems at the ground level," he added.

He said that Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police have been directed to report their findings on accident cases to the enforcement wing immediately, so that they can implement safety measures at the accident spots. "TIW is the only wing that investigates accident cases and they know the root-cause. Their findings will help improvise road safety measures," he hoped.

Stressing the importance on getting convictions in fatal cases, Pradip Kumar said TIW personnel have been told to clear backlog at the earliest. "There is a possibility of malpractice in accident cases. Hence, TIW personnel should be aware of conducting scientific investigation when needed," he added.