Sexual assault case: Students want govt to take over private nursing college

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The students of a private nursing college in Muthanampatti have urged the government to take over the college as it has remained shut after sexual assault complaints surfaced against its correspondent last week.

Pressing for their demands, the students gathered in front of the collector’s residence on Wednesday. The students said neither the correspondent, P Jothimurugan, nor or his family members should be involved in administrative works. They also urged the government to ensure that their original certificates that are with the college management are safe.

Accusing Jothimurugan of sexually assaulting many girl students, and demanding his arrest, the students staged a protest on November 19. Three students filed police complaints and cases were registered under various sections including Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

Following the protest, the college was closed indefinitely on November 20 and hostellers were asked to vacate on promise of action on the complaints. While hostel warden Archana, who allegedly helped the correspondent by sending girls to him was arrested, Jothimurugan is still at large.

The district administration constituted an interdepartmental team of officials to look into the complaints. The students and their parents also urged the district administration to ensure their comments were recorded in the investigation.