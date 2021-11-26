STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Karur MP Jothimani stages dharna at Collectorate demanding ALIMCO camp for disabled

Published: 26th November 2021 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Collector Prabhushankar holding talks with Karur MP Jothimani on Thursday.

Collector Prabhushankar holding talks with Karur MP Jothimani on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: Furore broke out at the Collectorate on Thursday, November 25, 2021, after Karur MP Jothimani staged a dharna condemning the Collector for allegedly hindering the Union government's Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation (ALIMCO) camp for disabled persons in Karur parliamentary constituency. It is through ALIMCO that prosthetics are distributed to the needy.

Sources said Jothimani arrived at the Collectorate and inquired Collector T Prabhushankar about the reasons for not conducting welfare schemes distribution camp for disabled persons. She sat in protest when she found the reply "unconvincing."

Addressing mediapersons, she said, "Funding for the welfare of the disabled comes from the MP constituency funds. It is the responsibility of the district administration to conduct a camp to disburse these funds to eligible persons in the respective constituencies. The camp has not been held in the district for the past six months, despite repeated requests. ALIMCO camps were held in two out of the four districts, except in Karur and Pudukkottai. In Pudukkottai it was postponed due to rain. But here, the Collector is hindering it. When I visited 6,300 of 6,800 villages in my constituency, I came to know that thousands of disabled people need assistance. On what basis is the Collector not conducting the camps? On what basis did the Collector decide that a Union government scheme is not needed for Karur now?"

Responding to her questions, Prabhushankar said, "An integrated camp for the disabled is being regularly conducted across the district. Through these camps, all basic facilities, loan assistance and equipment are provided. We have conducted three such camps earlier. I do not know why the MP is demanding a special camp only through ALIMCO."

